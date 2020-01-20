FLORENCE, S.C. – Rev. Merritt B. Graves had some strong words for the Florence One Schools board Monday evening.
Graves, the pastor of Mount Zion AME Church, provided the keynote address of the Florence Branch of the NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. Day program at the Trinity Baptist Church. The theme of the address was, "It's time to say something."
"Then, we have a school board right here in Florence that's allowing our school district to be dismantled piece by piece," Graves said. "First, it was the food service workers, and now it's the Career Center."
The actions of the board, Graves continued, really make him wonder if what the board is doing is retaliation for voting down a referendum to fund the construction of several new schools.
"I don't have any problems with football stadiums," Graves continued. "I know how we feel about our athletics, but the last time I thought about and was talking about it, athletics was an extracurricular activity. What does a football stadium do academically for our children?"
How many children, Graves asked, does this help graduate that are prepared for college?
He added that if someone doesn't say something now, it will be too late to stop it.
"My brothers and sisters, it's time to say something."
Graves also had several criticisms for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina – Graves seemed to endorse Graham's Democratic opponent, Jamie Harrison, during the address – and President Donald Trump. Graves never addressed Trump by name, instead referring to him as "45."
The first step to saying something, Graves said, is to vote and vote with conviction for those who believe in God.
The second step is to work together as a community.
"One of the problems that we have in our community is that we have too many folks who want to be chiefs," Graves said. "Nobody wants to be an Indian, but everybody wants to be a chief."
He said the key is to agree to disagree and work together to improve the lives of those in the community.
The third step is to encourage young leaders.
Graves was introduced by retired S.C Sen. Maggie Glover. Before he spoke, the Mount Zion Choir performed a selection.
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic candidate for president and a Congresswoman from Hawaii, also spoke at the program Monday night. Gabbard spoke for roughly 10 minutes.
At about the five-minute mark of her speech, the power of the church and several nearby businesses went out because of a car wreck.
Even this couldn't stop those attending listening to Gabbard – she said she had a military voice and could be heard without a microphone – and paying tribute King.
Most of Gabbard's speech related to one of her heroines, Septima Clark, an educator from Charleston involved in the Civil Rights movement.
Gabbard also used an analogy to compare the efforts of King to stop the Vietnam War to her efforts to avoid further wars for the United States as president. She said the money for wars would be better spent taking care of those in need at home.
Gabbard announced her campaign for president on Feb. 2.
A longtime member of the Hawaii Army National Guard – her current rank is major – Gabbard served as a member of Hawaii House of Representatives from 2003 to 2004 and the Honolulu City Council in 2011-12 before running for the state’s second Congressional District seat in 2012. She was reelected in 2014, 2016, and 2018. Gabbard has announced she will not seek reelection to the seat in 2020.
Gabbard is the daughter of a Hawaii politician, state Sen. Mike Gabbard. Her father is a practicing Roman Catholic and her mother is a Hindu. Gabbard’s first name derives from a Sanskrit word referencing a plant sacred in that religion. She attended Hawaii Pacific University, where she received a Bachelor of Science in business administration.
Jan. 20 is the 2020 date of the commemoration of the birth of King, a nonviolent activist leader in the Civil Rights movement. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, but the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January to keep with a 1968 act establishing certain federal holidays (Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day and Veterans’ Day) on Mondays. The holiday was added to the federal calendar by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his efforts in battling racial inequality with non-violent methods. He was a leader of the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, led struggles against segregation in Albany, Georgia, and Birmingham, Alabama, and organized the 1963 March on Washington. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech during the march. He was assassinated by James Earl Ray in 1968 in Memphis, Tenn.
