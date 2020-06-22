FLORENCE, S.C. — Boy Scouts from around the nation virtually gathered Monday in the Pee Dee for a Traffic Safety merit badge class.
Instructor Tara Holberg reported that the class involved students from California, Texas, Maryland, Wisconsin, Virginia, Illinois, Michigan and Georgia in addition to students from around the Pee Dee region of South Carolina.
"We get people from all over the United States," Holberg said.
She added that in previous classes she's had students from Hawaii, Alaska and Germany.
"I had child that was from Germany," Holberg said. "He is part of a military council."
Germany is the location of 41 military bases with two of those expected to close. Most of the United States' military facilities in Germany were developed in the early portion of the Cold War to protect western Europe from a potential invasion by the Soviet Union. After World War II, Germany was split into four occupation zones controlled by the United States, France, Britain and the Soviet Union. The three western allies combined their areas into West Germany. The Soviet side became the Germany Democratic Republic, also known as East Germany. Thus, Germany became the country where the Warsaw Pact countries and NATO countries faced each other. Hence, the need for military bases in the country.
Holberg added that the students from Hawaii and Alaska showed a particular dedication to their efforts to secure merit badges in the scouts.
Hawaii's time zone is six hours behind the eastern time zone in the summer and five hours in the winter. The state and some of Arizona do not observe daylight savings time. Thus, if a class begins at 9 a.m. in Florence, the scouts taking the class in Hawaii are getting up at 3 a.m.
Michael Hesbach, the chief executive officer of the Pee Dee Area Council of Scouts, added that the appeal of the Pee Dee's merit badge classes showed the council was working hard. He said that there were councils offering classes throughout the country, and those that get repeat business, like the Pee Dee council, are doing something right. He also added that the collected fees were helping the organization to pay its instructors.
He said the council has Holberg, another instructor and three volunteers teaching merit badge classes.
Hesbach added that virtual learning is allowing scouts that would otherwise never meet to interact with each other. He said most of the merit badge classes would be taught at a scout camp which usually draws from the region, now merit badge classes are drawing from all over the country, he added.
One scout from Georgia said he was enjoying the opportunity to interact with scouts outside his state.
"I think that online learning is a very different way," said Hawke Oller of Georgia. "It's actually easy. I like it, because everything is laid out in format which I understand. It's not like I have to catch every single thing, like homework for example. It's different, but I like it."
