COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Sisters of Charity Foundation has announced Cycle I grant awards to 136 nonprofit organizations serving people across South Carolina totaling $2,426,369.
Mercy Medicine Clinic in Florence was the only nonprofit in Florence County to receive a grant in Cycle I. The grant is to be used for immediate needs.
Each grantee partner aligns with the Foundation’s mission of reducing poverty in South Carolina in one of three ways: meeting immediate needs, working to break the cycle of poverty and/or working to make system level change.
“During this first cycle of grants in 2020, we are once again reminded of, not just the great need in our state, but the many assets in the hundreds of nonprofits who are serving families and individuals who are in need of support,” said Tom Keith, Foundation president and CEO. “South Carolina is a state that rallies around our neighbors and we are blessed with strong nonprofit leaders and collaborating organizations that are making positive change.”
The diverse nonprofit organizations represented in this list provide a wide range of services including health care, food pantries, shelter, assistance to families and individuals in crisis, legal assistance and after-school care.
Sisters of Charity Foundation of South Carolina is a ministry of the Sisters of Charity Health System, founded in 1996. Their mission is to address the needs of families and individuals experiencing poverty throughout the state.
