FLORENCE, S.C. — A community meeting is scheduled to allow the public to comment and gather more information on the community center being constructed at Dr. Iola Jones Park.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Monumental Baptist Church, located at 918 Oakland Ave. in Florence, one block north of the park.
It will last approximately 45 minutes.
The Dr. Iola Jones Park Community Center will consist of approximately 4,480 square feet and include a large youth activity space, youth lounge, computer room, office space, restrooms and storage space, according to information provided when its construction was announced.
The center also will include a senior adult activity area as well as a small kitchen. Construction began early this year.
The Jones Community Center also will include an 800-square-foot area connected by a covered walkway to the Community Center, which will be utilized as a boxing space for an established youth and young adult boxing program.
Other improvements at Dr. Iola Jones Park include construction of additional parking at the new center; rerouting a portion of the existing asphalt trail and resurfacing the entire trail; and repairing, sealing and striping the existing parking and basketball courts.
The city is using funds from an October 2017 bond issuance to construct the center as well as a similar one at Maple Park. The bond issuance raised $15 million for recreation and athletic capital improvements. Approximately $2.5 million of the funds is being used to construct the centers.
FBi Construction is the builder for the centers and Collins and Almers Architecture is the architect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.