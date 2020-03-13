DARLINGTON, S.C. — A nursing facility is restricting visitors in an attempt to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus among patients.
Dianne Dennis, director of marketing at Wilson Senior Care, which operates the Medford Nursing Center in Darlington, confirmed Friday evening that the nursing facility would be restricting visitors.
The Centers for Disease Control notes preliminary data from China indicates that older adults and those with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes are at risk of getting very sick from the virus.
Dennis no visitors would be allowed at the facility.
She said the staff would be setting up video equipment so that family members would be able to connect with their loved ones.
Dennis added that she knew the circumstances would be difficult for the families but it was best to limit the exposure of those who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.
She did not give a specific timetable for the lifting of the restrictions but said the decision would be made in consultation with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and other state and federal authorities.
The Medford Nursing Center is an 88-bed skilled nursing facility offering 24-hour skilled and intermediate nursing care operated under the auspices of Wilson Senior Care.
