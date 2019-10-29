DARLINGTON, S.C. — S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster says Darlington Raceway’s impact on the Palmetto State starts with the people attending the race.
McMaster spoke at an appreciation event held Tuesday evening in the garage area of the raceway to celebrate the 2019 Bojangles Southern 500 being a sellout for the first time in several years.
“The rest of the country’s great,” McMaster said. “There are other great states. It happens that all of them are in the South, but they are great. I’m saying that because ... the business leaders coming from all around the world ... are saying they are coming to South Carolina because the people of South Carolina are different.”
Darlington, he said, exhibits the best of the Palmetto’s State’s people and the spirit they have.
“The kind of spirit that’s demonstrated — and the excellence and the competition — that’s exhibited every time we have race day here at Darlington is an enormously positive reflection on the state of South Carolina,” McMaster said.
McMaster said two things separate South Carolina people from those in other states: patriotism and Judeo-Christian faith.
McMaster attended the event in the garage area of the raceway after attending a meeting regarding the Liberty Trail.
The Liberty Trail is a a statewide program that will tell the story of the Southern campaign that helped secure victory in the Revolutionary War by acquiring battlefield sites that are not being developed and turning them into parks.
There were 200 battles or skirmishes in the state.
The state’s people have been through the battles since the beginning of the country, McMaster said.
“The people of South Carolina have been fighting since the very beginning,” McMaster said. “Mark Clark, the general from World War II — the youngest four-star general in the history of the country — said there’s more patriotism per square inch than any place in the world.”
Another reason McMaster gave was the state’s “great Judaeo-Christian faith.”
McMaster noted that explorers from Europe called this most bountiful place in the world.
McMaster later added the state was great because there was no need for meetings, you could just pick up the phone and call someone to get something done.
He also added that he had been told the state was a handshake state, also separating it from other places.
Also, speaking at the event were Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp and Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee.
Tharp said he wanted to thank those attending for helping make the race being a success.
“You believe in our racetrack,” Tharp said. “You believe in our throwback weekend. You believe in this community, and you believe in the state of South Carolina, and that’s very, very important.”
He advised the crowd to wait for 2020 for another special year.
Hardee spoke about the unlikelihood that NASCAR would allow a superspeedway built in Darlington to host a race in 2019 had it not been hosting races for 70 years already.
Hardee shared two jokes during his speech.
First, at the beginning, he “announced” that he would be driving the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing in 2020.
Dale Earnhardt Sr. is known as the driver of that car number. It was unretired for Childress’s grandson, Austin Dillon, when Dillon made his way to the series.
Then, at the end of his speech, Hardee shared a story about a classmate he had grown up with in Darlington.
That classmate was born with a screw protruding from his belly. The doctors in Darlington did not know what to do, nor would the classmate’s mother allow him to do anything.
Years later, the man went to India to do something about it.
The doctor there had him lay on a table and a giant machine that looked like a screwdriver came down and removed the screw from his belly.
The man then paid the doctor and talked to him for a little bit.
“He got up, and he turned to walk out and his butt fell off,” Hardee said. “Some things need to be just left alone, and that’s what we’ve done here at Darlington. For 70 years, we’ve left it alone, and that’s what people like to see.”
