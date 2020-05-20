FLORENCE, S.C. — A testing clinic scheduled for Thursday has been moved to Friday, May 29.
McLeod announced Wednesday afternoon that a testing clinic being held in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been rescheduled and relocated to 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, May 29, at the McLeod East parking deck at 855 E. Cheves St.
The testing clinic was scheduled for Thursday but was moved because of the weather and for safety reasons.
The testing clinic is open to individuals with or without symptoms of COVID-19. This free drive-thru clinic is open to any business and industry employees in the area. Individuals interested in being tested should remain in their car. For safety reasons, this is a drive-thru and not a walk-in site.
If a business or industry is interested in scheduling a private testing clinic at their location, contact Tara Lee with McLeod Occupational Health at 843-777-5682.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.