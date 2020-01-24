FLORENCE, S.C. — A MUSC Health Florence Medical Center care team packed bags of food Friday for children at risk of going hungry on the weekends.
The team worked at the Help 4 Kids Florence warehouse on Hoffmeyer Road as part of Childhood Hunger Awareness Week.
Relying strictly on volunteers, Help 4 Kids Florence depends on the help of people like the MUSC team to help pack bags of food for children in need in all Florence County elementary schools and two Head Starts to carry home on Friday.
Hundreds of children come to school on Monday morning hungry and not prepared to learn because they had no food on the weekend, said Allie Walker, vice president and treasurer of the organization.
“We prepare food for 34 schools,” Walker said. “This is our seventh year.”
She said Help 4 Kids Florence depends on donations from individuals, businesses and organizations to provide the $7,000 a week it takes to provide the lunch bags to these children. She said the group depend on food donations, too.
Help 4 Kids Florence has about 100 volunteers who work each week to pack and deliver the food to schools.
“We are very thankful to Pepsi for picking up the food,” Walker said.
At this time, the organization purchases the food in bulk from IGA and Aldi. She said MUSC Health Florence provides the paper bags and CPS Insurance Services has donated the warehouse space.
Walker said Help 4 Kids Florence has a food drive at IGA once a month for people to make direct donations of food.
“We have a lot of partnerships,” Walker said.
Rilla Hemmingsen said this was her first time participating in the food packaging.
“I am amazed at how much food they distribute,” Hemmingsen said.
She said she will “absolutely come back again if asked to help.”
Dr. Mellisa Meeks also helped out on Friday.
“I used to volunteer with a Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee so this was a no-brainer for me,” Meeks said.
She said it is important for children to receive the proper foods and not go hungry.
“Hunger is the number one reason they fail in school,” she said.
She said children can’t concentrate if they are hungry.
MUSC Health Florence CFO Loren Rials said his wife and daughter have helped out at Help 4 Kids and have told him how important their mission is to help children.
“I enjoy doing it,” he said. “It is important to help those less fortunate than us.”
“MUSC Health Florence Medical Center is proud to participate in helping children get the nourishment they need to be successful students,” said Vance Reynolds, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center chief executive officer. “This is another way MUSC is giving back to the communities we serve and support.”
The MUSC Health Florence Medical Center care team members were able to pack more than 880 bags of food for local school children on Friday.
Help 4 Kids Florence is a nonprofit organization that feeds elementary school age children in need in Florence County. Children who qualify for the program are the ones at risk of having little or nothing available to eat on the weekend.
