FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Regional Medical Center honored its volunteers Thursday at a luncheon.
The 32nd Volunteer of the Year recipient is Beverly Owens, recognized for outstanding achievements while demonstrating superior excellence at McLeod. She volunteered 460 hours in 2019 and has been a volunteer at McLeod for nearly four years. She is a resident of Marion and drives to Florence to volunteer at McLeod.
The 2019 High Hour Honor went to Bettina Buie, who logged 1,969 hours in 2019. She has given more than 9,000 since she started volunteering.
“I was surprised,” she said. “It was a big honor. It is my first time receiving the honor.”
“I have learned a lot and it is very fulfilling,” Owens said.
In making the announcement, Linda Boone, director of volunteer services, said Owens volunteers in the McLeod Foundation office and with foundation fundraising events. She has been a greet asset to the McLeod Foundation, according to the nomination.
“She is very reliable and comes every Monday to help with New Employee Orientation,” Boone said.
The nomination described Owens as a caring who is willing to go the extra mile and always has a smile on her face. The McLeod Foundation nominee “works good individually and as a team.” She is a “great listener and a quick learner.”
Her attributes were described as truthfulness, responsibility, accountability, loyalty, appreciation, empathy, attention to detail and reliability.
More than 200 volunteers were honored at the luncheon in the Hellenic Center on South Cashua Drive. These volunteers and the hospital’s 94 summer junior volunteers contributed more than 34,500 hours to the medical center in 2019. Certificates and pins were presented to the volunteers in attendance who had worked more than 300 hours.
Guests included some canine volunteers. Bug visits patients and staff every Friday. He is a certified therapy dog and had a seat at the table with his co-owner David Moore. The two have been volunteering for about two and a half years.
Thomasina Foster said she started volunteering at the children’s hospital through her job with GE. She said her grandmother was one of the first volunteers. Her mother volunteered, too.
After retiring, she couldn’t give up volunteering, she said.
“It made my heart overjoyed,” she said. “Each time I go it is so rewarding to help someone. The people are so appreciative if you help them. That is our reward.
Cindy Odom is another volunteer who attended the luncheon on Thursday. She has been volunteering since last July. Odom volunteers on Mondays at the Breast Imagery and Bone Density Center.
She started volunteering at the hospital in Conway and retired last year.
“I wanted to get out and meet more people,” she said.
Odom had a career in bookkeeping.
Entertainment for the luncheon was provided by Jane Jenkins Herlong, a Southern humorist, best-selling author, professional singer/songwriter and a former Miss South Carolina. The theme of her talk was “What makes you shine.”
She said never say “never.”
“You can shine at any age,” she said.
