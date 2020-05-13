FLORENCE, S.C. — Caring for inpatients during a global pandemic can quickly take a physical, mental, emotional and spiritual toll on the medical care team. In many ways, staff members must change how they care for patients who have no family or support person with them during their hospital stay.
Acknowledging a need for elevating the human experience, the McLeod Regional Medical Center Service Excellence Department sought innovative ways to support staff and created three respite rooms, also known as “Zen Dens.”
Various departments and community partners donated many of the items in the rooms, which feature towel warmers, essential oils, salt lamps, plants, devotionals, journals, tea lights, stress balls, teas, thank-you notes from local school children and much more.
For staff members, these rooms are places to rest, recharge, meditate, pray, cry, breathe — whatever the need may be.
Amid a high-stress environment, these rooms have offered a quiet place of solitude. This is one small way McLeod honors its heroes who face the challenges of COVID-19 every day.
