FLORENCE, S.C. — Meg Gliarmis is a registered nurse in the emergency department at McLeod Regional Medical Center. She is a single mother juggling three 12-hour shifts a week at the hospital during an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, homeschooling her six-year-old son and taking classes online.
The COVID-19 pandemic has added new responsibilities and a new normal to her already full schedule. She, like so many on the front lines of health care during this difficult time, is proving she is up to the challenge.
Gliarmis has worked in the emergency department for 10 years.
“As a supervisor in the Emergency Department (ED) one of the greatest challenges I face is the alteration of daily operations to meet the needs of our patients,” Gliarmis said. “We are prepared as ED nurses and leaders to always remain flexible and adaptable for what may come in the door next. COVID-19 is unlike anything I have faced in my career. We are literally implementing precautions for an enemy we cannot see.”
Gliarmis said their organizational leaders are working to ensure everyone has the appropriate PPE to perform work safely while also adapting to the changing guidelines.
“My duties include ensuring my staff has the supplies they need to safely care for these patients as well as patients who visit the ED without viral symptoms,” Gliarmis said. “I work with them to appropriately place the right patient in the right care area to meet their needs. I have direct contact with patients who have confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as those patients who are being ruled out.”
“I work with an amazing group of people,” Gliarmis said. “We are always prepared to rise to the occasion to care for patients. A part of preparation is having the tools that we need to do our jobs safely. With assistance of clinical leadership, we are staying informed of any changes and receiving communication daily with any pertinent updates to ensure we remain in the loop and safe.”
Gliarmis said that while at work she follows organizational policies and practice guidelines.
“We have implemented precautions specific to patient treatment regarding the level of PPE needed to care for them,” she said. “Changing the daily routine hasn’t been difficult because we have an established plan in place and practice managing this patient population prior to ever making contact with the patient.”
Gliarmis said that when she is not at work she practices hand hygiene and self-quarantining.
“I haven’t visited with my friends or family since the beginning of this crisis in order to keep them safe,” she said.
She said her son didn’t understand in the beginning the precautions she would take when coming home, like not letting him get near her until she had taken certain precautions, such as changing her clothes and taking a shower.
She said he had a lot of questions at first.
“We have a lot of new normal,” Gliarmis said. “He is adapting very well.”
Gliarmis said she has a good support system.
When asked what she would like people to know about the coronavirus to keep safe, she said, “I would like for people to know that it is OK to be scared and anxious about this virus; however, the CDC and local health organizations are working diligently to communicate with the general public steps they can take to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing are two of the easiest ways to prevent community spread and should not be taken lightly. Stay home and stay safe.”
She said that we all have the power to do our part in combating this virus. She said if those not on the front line of health care during this pandemic could experience a day in the life of one who is she believes they would stay home.
She said people need to take care of themselves and each other.
