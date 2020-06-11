FLORENCE, S.C. — All new nursing employees at McLeod Regional Medical Center must attend a skills assessment class before beginning to work on any McLeod hospital floor. The orientation classes are taught by two nurse educators, Brittany McNair and Danielle Cooper.
Both McNair and Cooper have master's degrees in nursing education.
For about a year, the nurse educators have been aided by a high-tech simulation manikin at orientation to show the new recruits what to expect.
”It is amazing what this mannequin can do — have breathing complications, seizures, heart sounds, have blood pressure taken, arms can be used for IV access – it can even answer questions much like a real patient would,” said Tammy White in McLeod Marketing.
The simulation manikin was purchased through a grant from the McLeod Foundation.
The CAE Ares manikin is male, but that can change, and has been named Lt. Dan after the officer in the movie “Forrest Gump,” McNair said.
Nurses joining the staff at McLeod are able to react to “real hospital situations” before entering the floor where they will be working, said McNair.
“Lt. Dan” breathes on his own, blinks his eyes and can be made to mirror any number of human health conditions such as a heart attack or a bloodstream infection.
“He can go into cardiac arrest,” McNair said. “He can go into heart failure.
These are things he is programmed to do.”
McNair said they can also make up their own programs.
“We can change his lungs, how his heart sounds, simulate blood and urine for putting in an IV or catheter,” she said.
McNair said most of the nurses coming out of school today are millennials, and are accustomed to having the latest technology at hand.
She said previously their orientations were lecture focused, but this group is more “hands on learners.”
Cooper said the manikin is great for adult learners. She said they need more engagement with each other. The technology creates a way for them to engage with each other and the instructors, Cooper said. She said you can immediately see them start to engage in the learning process when the manikin is used.
Having a manikin to work with makes the training more real and allows for practicing procedures without the possibility of inflicting pain on a person, McNair said.
“It gives them more confidence going into the job,” she said
By simulating the symptoms of these conditions the new recruits will be able to know what to do and react quickly, McNair said. “It takes a little more time to get through orientation.”
But she said it is worth it. It prepares them better for what they are going to encounter when they reach the hospital floor. She said it helps then be more confident in knowing what to do when seeing someone have a heart attack for the first time.
The two-day training combines new and experienced nurses on the first day. The second and day the training is with all new nurses.
They also do two-day nurses aide training orientations.
Orientations are held each week, except holiday weeks, Tuesday through Friday for nurses and nurses aides. They also teach a class for the American Heart Association on CPR.
McNair said they had three at orientation this week and 11 nurses are scheduled for next week.
In the months following nursing school graduations, McNair said, they tend to have more people at orientations.
They have just moved into a new training center, which is equipped with three hospital beds. “Lt. Dan” occupies one of the beds, and McNair said they hope to acquire two more manikins in the future to have one for each bed.
Typically, hospital training classes don’t have manikins, McNair said. That is mostly due to the cost. Without the McLeod Foundation grant McNair said they would not be able to have one. This was the largest grant they have ever received from the foundation, she said.
The manikin cost roughly $23,000 when purchased about a year ago, McNair said.
