FLORENCE, S.C. — The McLeod Regional Medical Center has established a Nurse Residency Program.
This 12-month program goes beyond the standard hospital orientation program. It provides a collaborative learning environment in which nurses not only transition to a rewarding nursing career, but also grow and develop as nursing leaders.
The program allows nurses to refine their nursing skills and enhance their prioritization, time, and stress-management skills. It maximizes learning by incorporating classroom training, hands-on skills validations and group activities. It also enables nurses to establish new personal and professional relationships.
A clinical nurse mentor guides each nurse throughout the program, working collaboratively with nurse managers, supervisors, nurse educators, clinical nurse managers and other nursing colleagues at McLeod to foster and support the nurse's professional growth.
“The Nurse Residency Program reinforces our commitment to nursing excellence and enhancing the patient experience through evidenced-based practices,” said Tony Derrick, chief nursing officer for McLeod Regional Medical Center. “This experience will set nurses on a path to innovation and discovery as they fulfill their calling.”
