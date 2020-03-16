FLORENCE, S.C. – To protect its patients, guests, and health care workers, McLeod Health will restrict visitation in all of its facilities within the organization during a time of preparation and prevention efforts to protect against the coronavirus.
Visitors will be limited to no more than one guest over the age of 18. Children under the age of 18 cannot visit at this time.
All visitors exhibiting signs or symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose) will be asked not to visit patients at McLeod Health.
