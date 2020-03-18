FLORENCE, S.C. – All McLeod Health and Fitness Centers and The Spa at McLeod (Florence) will temporarily close, effective 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Spa at McLeod Health Clarendon and will remain open.
Membership fees for the month of April will be waived. May fees will resume as normal. If there is an extension of closure, this will be revisited, the center said in an email to members.
There will be an update regarding the status of the facility’s re-opening on April 3, 2020.
McLeod Family Medicine-Health and Fitness, the office of Dr. Kenneth Faile will remain open during this time for scheduled appointments and walk-in visits.
