FLORENCE, S.C. — McLeod Health, in partnership with South Carolina DHEC, will offer a FREE COVID-19 Testing Clinic for business and industry employees Thursday. The testing clinic is open to individuals with or without symptoms of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Testing Clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at McLeod Occupational Health Commerce Park at 3257 General William West Drive.
This free drive-thru clinic is open to any business and industry employees in the area. Individuals interested in being tested should remain in their car. For safety reasons, this is a drive-thru and not walk-in site.
If a business or industry is interested in scheduling a private testing clinic at its location, contact Tara Lee with McLeod Occupational Health at 843-777-5682.
