FLORENCE, S.C. — Reopening one of the Pee Dee's largest fitness centers wasn't as easy as just unlocking the doors — a lot of planning and rearranging went into Monday's opening of McLeod Health and Fitness Center.
"After much planning, Kevin (Mitchell, director of general operations) and I, with the help of our staff, we've relocated equipment, blocked off equipment. We have a plan to alternate the use of certain equipment so we can continue to provide distancing until we can get back to normal," said Mark Sansbury, director of fitness services. "Our plan is to get back to normal at some point."
"We have created an entry and exit plan that is different from our normal plan," Sansbury said.
"Right now the governor has come out with some strict guidelines to being able to open and we followed them as closely as we could," Mitchell said.
"We have no group fitness offerings right now, the pool is currently closed, the locker rooms are currently closed, the children's area is closed, no personal training right now. We're very scaled back. You can come in and use the weight machines, do the circuits, the cardio equipment," Mitchell said.
For the time being admission is limited to members only, no guests. At least not until they get a feel for how many people will return to workouts and how quickly they'll return, Sansbury said.
Mitchell said staff members are stationed around the workout areas of the fitness center with sanitizer and wipes in hand to work on machines when members finish their workouts.
"It looked like Wimbledon when they were waiting for a ball, they see somebody hop off and their right on it," Mitchell said.
The center has used its size and number of machines to make sure that, while some may be marked off limits for distancing reasons, plenty of them remain available and there are no time limits associated with them.
Since basketball and volleyball are currently not taking place the center has put many exercise machines in the gym — with ample space between them.
The center wanted to reopen its dressing rooms but there was no easy way to do that.
"We really wanted to have that open and we looked at it and tried to come up with different ways to do it, but you just can't keep the proper distancing (in the dressing rooms) and it felt wrong to say we're doing all we can out here but when you get to the locker room it's OK," Mitchell said.
"We're trying to look at some plans for how we can do it. There is a way we can do it but there would be a minimal amount of lockers," Mitchell said. "How can we do this where it would be fair to everybody?
"That's obviously a big part of our facility; you can come in early in the morning and work out and have everything you need to get you to work," Mitchell said.
The center is also looking at the two fields — one in front of and one behind — the center as possible locations for group fitness classes.
"Planning how could we offer that, but we haven't set any classes scheduled yet for the outdoors," Sansbury said. "It's been such a nice spring we'd like to take advantage of it before it gets away fro us before we can't offer something like that comfortably outside."
Sansbury said there are many things still up in the air as the center heads into the summer.
"We offer a summer camp program so we're unsure if we'll be able to host it or not," Sansbury said. "We're hanging on the words of the administration and the CDC daily."
"We want to be cautious and make sure we're going by the guidelines set forth by (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) and the CDC and making our plans off of that," Mitchell said. "We're going slow and steady."
Our hope is that everything from here is positive, we don't want to take anything away, Sansbury said.
Several parts of the center have been open the entire time, will remain so and are free to the public to use — the fields and the track.
Mitchell said he was glad to see that the fields and track were put to good use by the public while the center was closed.
"It's a nice, safe well-lit track. It's connected to the rail trail. We want to make sure people know that's available to them," Sansbury said.
