DARLINGTON, S.C. — Mayo High School for Math, Science, and Technology had 64 graduates receive their diplomas Tuesday morning.
Fifteen students were named Darlington County Board of Education Scholars, and 11 students were named Darlington County Honor Graduates.
All of the students graduated with a 3.0 GPA or higher.
Eli Hellmig was named the valedictorian and Tamia Willoughby the salutatorian of the Class of 2020.
Hellmig spoke about lessons he learned while in high school and in becoming valedictorian. He said maybe the biggest lesson he learned was not about achieving a title but about pushing himself academically and putting in the work to receive the distinction.
Hellmig then turned back to his classmates.
“As we go into this world, do not expect fulfillment or contentment to be something you are entitled to," Hellmig said. "Rather, let it be a natural consequence of the decisions to make and the actions you take. Do not work expecting some superficial award or recognition. Instead focus on making a change in the world and let everything else follow.”
Superintendent Tim Newman gave a few remarks during the ceremony. He said these are truly unusual times.
“The young people sitting in front of me with their tassels turned over are ready for the challenge,” Newman said. “You’ve endured a lot, especially this spring, and you have persevered.”
Newman ended his speech by telling the graduates to be blessed and celebrate their accomplishments.
