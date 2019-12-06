FLORENCE, S.C. — The Masterworks and Children's Choir will hold concerts this weekend to celebrate the holiday season.
The choir will hold Christmas concerts at Central United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
A reception is scheduled to follow each concert.
The concerts are free to the public.
Central United Methodist Church is at 167 S. Irby St.
