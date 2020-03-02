FLORENCE, S.C. – Those interested in Florence County trails will have an opportunity to learn about a master trails plan next week.
A luncheon meeting has been scheduled for 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Drs. Bruce & Lee Foundation Florence County Library located at 509 S. Dargan St.
The purpose of the meeting is to gather information on the existing system of trails and outdoor activity hubs, discuss plans for future trails and outdoor hubs, confirm the marking of trails on maps and assess community health initiatives.
The trails initiative is being coordinated by Florence County with the assistance of Bill Lane of the National Park Service-Rivers, Trails & Conservation division.
For more information or to RSVP, contact Holly Beaumier at holly.beaumier@visitflo.com.
Those attending are asked to RSVP by Tuesday.
