FLORENCE, S.C. – A mandatory face mask ordinance is not pending before the Florence City Council, but Mayor Stephen Wukela says the city is monitoring the situation daily.
“The City of Florence is watching with concern the rising levels of COVID 19 infection occurring throughout the State of South Carolina,” Wukela said Thursday in a written statement. “While the City’s rate of infection is not that of other hot spots throughout the State, it is still an issue of serious concern.
“As before, the Mayor urges everyone in the City to maintain appropriate social distancing, avoid large gatherings, and to use personal protective equipment including the wearing of a face mask in public settings.
“The City is aware and is evaluating the mandatory face masks ordinances that have been passed in some of our Sister Cities in the State, including Columbia and Greenville. We are also analyzing the recent opinion handed down by the South Carolina Attorney General regarding the City’s powers in that regard.
“There is no current mandatory ordinance pending before the City Council. However, the Mayor, Council, and Staff are monitoring the situation daily. We will certainly provide updates as they occur.
