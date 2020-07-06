FLORENCE, S.C. — The masks were on at Magnolia Mall on a cloudy Monday afternoon.
Monday was the first day of a proclamation issued by Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and City Manager Randy Osterman mandating that those entering retail or dining establishments in the city wear face coverings to limit the spread of COVID-19.
At the mall, 75% to 80% appeared to be complying with the mask requirement.
Christa Mims was not wearing a masks near an entrance of the mall between J.C. Penney and Belk on Monday afternoon. However, she said she had been wearing her mask for around an hour and needed a chance to take a few breaths unencumbered by a facial covering.
That break suited her twins just fine because they were using the opportunity to enjoy a bottle before they departed the mall.
Children Teyanna Johnson and Zykese David were part of a group traveling through the mall, some wearing masks and some not.
One member of the group indicated that she was not wearing a mask because she had given it to another member of the group who was expecting a child.
A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control indicates that pregnant women — particularly Hispanic pregnant women —may have increased risk of hospitalization related to COVID-19.
Tammy Johnson was one of the shoppers in the mall wearing masks.
Johnson said she was wearing a mask because of the potential consequences of infecting others and the damaging effects of the virus. She did not mention the proclamation.
The proclamation was issued by Wukela and Osterman on Friday afternoon. It went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. The requirement will terminate at 5 p.m. next Monday but could be extended by an emergency ordinance of the city council. It was issued due to a rise in positive cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and in the nation and the concern that the rise in cases might result in an overwhelming demand for medical services.
There are exceptions built in to the proclamation including people in outdoor areas adjacent to restaurants or retail locations, people with conflicting religious beliefs, people with medical problems, children under 6 (but accompanying adults must make efforts to get the children ages 2-6 to wear masks), people actually eating, in private offices where social distancing is observed, to comply with orders from law enforcement officials, and people with only family members that they live with in the same enclosed area.
A civil penalty of $25 per day for not wearing a mask is recommended for customers and $100 per day for businesses whose employees are violating the proclamation should the city council approve an emergency ordinance extending the mask requirement next week.
The proclamation also indicates that businesses will not be forced to enforce the proclamation but must place conspicuous signage that lets customers know about the requirement.
The latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control indicates that 1,384 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Florence County including 486 cases in ZIP code 29501, 231 in 29505, and 185 in 20506.
