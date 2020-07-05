FLORENCE
Mary Lou Hord took a temporary job with the Pee Dee Area Council of Boy Scout of America in 1973 that turned into a lifelong career. She retired June 30 after 47 years with the Boy Scouts of America Pee Dee Area Council.
“In 1973, Mary Lou joined the staff as an assistant where she processed membership records and assisted with administrative duties,” said Michael Hesbach, Scout executive/CEO of Boy Scouts of America Pee Dee Area Council.
In 2000, she was promoted to the position she held when she retired.
“I started out as a secretary,” Hord said. “When I left, I was an accounting specialist and office manager.”
Hesbach said her duties included processing all donations, sending out pledge reminders, and managing the finances, which included paying invoices and payroll, but the duty she loved the most was processing Eagle Scout applications.
“In the last 20 years over 1,300 young men have had their Eagle Scout paperwork processed by Mary Lou,” Hesbach.
The Scouts present themselves at the office with their completed application, letters of reference, and project workbook, he said.
“Mary Lou verifies the Scout met all of the requirements and obtains the Scout executive’s signature finalizing the process,” Hesbach said.
Hord said she interacted with the other Scouts at expos.
“They used to come in the store, but not much anymore,” she said. “They now make their purchases online.”
“I’m the sixth Scout executive Mary Lou has worked (with), but in many ways, I worked for Mary Lou and the board,” Hesbach said. “Her institutional knowledge, organizational skills, and caring demeanor made my transition to the Pee Dee Area Council very easy.”
Hord said with each executive change it was like changing jobs. Each had his own way of doing things. Hord also said she went through three moves during her 47 years with the Scouts.
“When I started we were using manual typewriters and using carbon paper,” Hord said. “We switched to computers in the ‘80s. In ’86 I became the accounting specialist.”
“After 47 years, she knows where everything is in our office,” Hesbach said. “The first thing we started learning was Mary Lou’s filing system. Not that the system is wrong, but everyone has their own system and until you think like they do you can’t find anything. Fortunately we have taken most of our paperwork online and in the cloud so it is easier to search for documents.”
Hord said she liked staying busy and her job kept her so. She said in the beginning there were six women in the office. Once computers were installed, Hord said, they were able to do a lot more with fewer people. When she left, there were only she and Diane Wheeler, along with Hesbach, in the office.
“I’ll miss the many volunteers and my co-workers,” Hord said.
Hord’s retirement party was interrupted by COVID-19.
“Mary Lou will be missed, and she knows she can come by and visit at any time; we aren’t disabling her door code,” Hesbach said. “However, she has more than earned the right to retire. Fourteen years ago she was interviewed by the Morning News and mentioned she has never spent a night at Camp Coker. The council is giving her a coupon for a weekend stay among other things at her retirement party that has been delayed.”
Hord said she plans to “go up and down the road” with her three sisters, traveling and enjoying herself once the coronavirus eases up. Her next trip is to the beach. Hord said they will be staying in place.
Hord has two daughters and six grandchildren she plans to visit.
The Pee Dee Area Council of Boy Scouts serves 11 counties in the area. They are Chesterfield, Clarendon, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Lee, Marlboro, Marion, Sumter and Williamsburg.
The Pee Dee Area Council office is at 702 S. Coit St. in Florence.
