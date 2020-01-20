FLORENCE, S.C. – Memorable Martin Luther King Jr. speeches blasted from speakers. The American flag waved in the crowd, and posters flapped in the wind.
With these sounds and sights, a group of people braved the cold on Monday to walk from Skekinah Glory Seventh Day Adventist Church on Oakland Avenue in Florence across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge to the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center on South Dargan Street.
They came to honor the civil rights leader who advocated for nonviolent change and equal rights for all Americans.
It was the 21st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day March and Rally in Florence. The event was the idea of the late Ed Robinson, a Florence City Councilman, and Billy D. Williams and was organized under the umbrella of the Florence Community Development Agency.
From babies to some of the community’s eldest citizens, people gathered at the church to make the trek downtown to pay homage to Dr. Martin Luther King for his bravery, his “persuasive, fearless leadership of nonviolent action” to secure equality for all.
“He fought for justice for all,” Bertha Mack said as she waited for the march to begin.
Destini Glenn brought her three children to the march.
“We marched at FMU last Thursday,” she said. “But this is our first time here.”
She had her 3-month-old son with her.
“Having him inspired me to be more active in the community,” she said.
Roena McCall, a neighbor and friend of Ed Robinson, said, “It means a whole lot to me."
She said King stood for love and nonviolence.
“I’ve marched in Washington, D.C.,” she said. “I’ve marched all over.”
McCall said when she worked, she always took King’s birthday off out of respect for him, even before it became a national holiday.
She said the country has come far since King’s marches in the 1960s. But there is still a lot to do, and it has to do with “self,” she said.
She said everybody should love each other and not judge by the color of a person’s skin.
S.C. Rep. Robert Q. Williams, District 62, attended the march. He said Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a day of service. He said people should go out and serve others, the community and all of humanity.
“It is not just a day off from work,” he said. “It should be a day of service."
Williams said he attends the event every year because it is his “duty to come.”
He said it is to remember the sacrifices made by so many.
Eighth-grader Jenesis Jordan also attended. She said Martin Luther King Jr. Day means that “we get to celebrate his accomplishments and how he changed people’s minds and hearts and how he was a strong, independent man.”
Natt Mitchell is with the Florence Community Development Agency, one of the event sponsors. He said Martin Luther King Jr. changed things for the better.
He said this day is important to him.
“It means the world to me,” he said.
Mitchell said King helped to change his life.
“I came up during the '70s,” he said.
The Florence Community Development Agency was selling T-shirts to raise money for a scholarship. Billy Williams said that they will be giving a scholarship next year and are asking people to make a contribution.
Once the crowd reached the FMU Performing Arts Center, a program was held featuring the Rev. Kippie Brown of Lake City as speaker.
Entertaining were the dance ministry of Leap of Faith and the Carolina Sapphires of the Performing Arts Science Academy in Marion. Singing was Janice Alford, Trinity Youth Choir, and a duet by Lethonia Barnes and Nicholas Myers.
Brown also started his speech with a song.
Brown said he is a Baptist minister, just like King was a Baptist minister.
Brown called King a “modern-day prophet.”
He based his speech on the Book of Daniel in the Bible, chapter 6, verse 20. He said Daniel gives a “glimpse of things to come.”
“The dream is still alive and we are still here,” Brown said. He said they have survived against all odds because of God.
“We got here on a slave ship, but despite all we have been through, we are still here,” he said.
He said the question that needs to be asked is “Why are we still here?”
He said God is on their side when they “have the right ‘stuff’ inside.”
Brown is pastor of Maxwell Baptist Church in Florence.
LaShonda Nesmith-Jackson presided over the program.
