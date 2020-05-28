BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — Marlboro Academy in Bennettsville held its 51st commencement exercises May 23.
The class of 19 students included 18 honor graduates.
The ceremony was held outside on the school’s campus.
Madison Jackson, senior class vice president, opened the ceremony with the invocation.
Annabelle Deese and Kelsey Hunter, both Marlboro Academy rising sophomores, sang the national anthem. Following his opening remarks, Headmaster Joe Critcher recognized valedictorian Graysen Burroughs, and the salutatorian, John Rushing.
They gave their addresses.
Marlowe Harrington, who taught this class in 4-year-old pre-kindergarten, was introduced by Mary Jane Lee, senior class president. Harrington delivered the commencement address, reminding many of the students of their first days at Marlboro Academy. She also provided advice for the students as they venture on to their next endeavors.
Allen Taylor, Marlboro Academy Board vice president, presented the Pence Award, given to an outstanding senior who is voted on by the faculty, to Bridget Norton.
The seniors received their diplomas from Sully Blair, Marlboro Academy Board president, and Critcher.
Blair then conferred the degree of high school graduate on the Class of 2020.
Norton, senior class secretary, led the seniors in turning tassels which was followed by the benediction by Abbygayle Kemble, senior class representative.
The ceremony ended as the Class of 2020 graduates recessed out as Reid Edwards, a rising sophomore, played.
An awards ceremony for the Class of 2020 was held Friday evening to honor the Class of 2020. In addition to other academic and extracurricular awards, students also received the following awards:
- SCISA Certificate of Honor Graduate — Graysen Burroughs, Christopher Peele, John Rushing, and Austin Simmons.
- Lillian Rowe Math Award — Graysen Burroughs
- Christopher J. Aubrie Memorial Scholarship - Bridget Norton.
- Charles Fowler Congeniality Award — Mary-Steven Blackmon.
- Sally Jennings Dependability Award — Bridget Norton.
