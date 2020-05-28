Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY NC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... CAPE FEAR AT WILLIAM O HUSKE LOCK AND DAM 3 AFFECTING BLADEN AND CUMBERLAND COUNTIES NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 12:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.53 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 14.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO A STAGE OF 16.5 FEET BY TOMORROW MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 16.5 FEET...WATER WILL ENTER SOME HOMES ALONG ROUNDTREE ROAD. SEVERAL HOMES WILL BE ISOLATED ALONG NORTH OLD GEORGETOWN, ROUNDTREE, AND BENGAUSE ROADS NEAR EFFINGHAM AND NEW HOPE. &&