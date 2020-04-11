MARION, S.C. – A Marion teen was shot to death Friday night, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers.
Marion police officers responded to a shooting at 11 p.m. on Middleton St. A man was located lying in a field in the 100 block of Middleton St with an apparent gunshot wound, Flowers said. The victim was transported to MUSC in Mullins, where he later died.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the victim as 18 year old Darrius Ellison of Marion. His body was sent to MUSC for an autopsy.
Flowers said the Marion Police Department currently has several persons of interest but no arrests have been made at this time.
SLED Crime Scene also responded and assisted with collecting any possible evidence. Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to contact the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616 or 843-423-8399.
