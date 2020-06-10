MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace won decisively with 80 percent of the votes to 230 percent for challenger Lavon Rhames in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.
Wallace, a 20-year veteran seeks his second term leading the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
“It feels good and I want to thank the citizens of Marion County for everything that they have done for me,” Wallace said. “We’re going to continue to do the great things that we’ve done the past four years. We’re going to continue to build that relationship with the community and we’re going to do more.”
Wallace said he loves the community.
“This isn’t my seat, this is the people’s seat,” he said. “We want to be part of the community.”
Marion County Council District 2 incumbent Oscar Foxworth clinches a second term with 61 percent of the votes to 39 percent from challenger Danny Ray Turner Jr.
Marion County Council District 6
A June 23 run-off will settle the highly contested race for Marion County Council District 6, replacing former chairman Buddy Collins who recently announced his retirement from public office after 10 years.
Michael Hucks earned 30 percent of the votes to lead the way to a match-up against Robin Turner, who finished with 28 percent of the votes in a four-man race that included Matthew R. Small and Chad Page.
Marion County Council District 1 longtime incumbent John Q. Atkinson defeated Leroy Tart Jr. with 58 percent of the votes to 42 percent.
Marion County Clerk of Court Christy M. Gray secures reelection against Bobby Page earning 69 percent of the votes to 31 percent.
As many as 8,006 ballots were cast in the county in comparison to 8,679 ballots in June 2016.
