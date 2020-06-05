MARION, S.C. – Marion High School held an outdoor graduation ceremony at Fox Field Friday morning for one of its largest classes with 169 seniors.
Valedictorian Reagan Ryan Atkinson said it felt good to represent her class.
“I would like to be a part of that change,” Atkinson said of the day’s current events. “I have the power to do what I can to make the world a better place.”
Atkinson said graduating during a global pandemic doesn’t change the fact they have the ability to change the world for a better tomorrow.
Atkinson plans to attend the University of South Carolina to study English.
Salutatorian Payton Sloan Hufford will also be heading to University of South Carolina to study Nursing. She was happy to be able to have a ceremony with classmates.
“It’s a relief I guess because we put in so much hard work,” Hufford said. “It’s just nice that they got it together.”
Principal Daris Gore said it was great opportunity to be able to recognize the 2020 class.
“They are an awesome group of students with a lot of heart, determination and passion to want to be change agents,” Gore said. “It’s a great opportunity because these kids came in when I came in. They are a special group to me and for us to be able to give them this graduation with their parents presents is tremendous.”
