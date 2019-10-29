MARION, S.C. – The unemployment rate for Marion County hit a record low in September.
According to preliminary information provided by the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce, the county's non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month was 2.7%. The rate is below the United States average of 3.5% for the month.
Marion County's unemployment rate was the 11th highest in the state.
Marion County's rate is down from 4.3% in August and from 5.4% in Sept. 2018.
Nearly a decade ago, the county's unemployment rate was as high as 21.3%.
Florence County has the lowest unemployment rate of any county in the six-county Pee Dee region. Its September rate was 1.9%, just below the state's average of 1.8%.
Florence County has the 20th lowest unemployment rate according to the data.
In August, Florence County had an unemployment rate of 3.0%. The rate was 3.5% in September 2018.
The counties with the lowest unemployment rates in the state are Charleston (1.4%) and Lexington, Jasper Greenville and Dorchester Counties (1.5%).
Darlington County had the next lowest unemployment rate in September at 2.3%, the 14th highest unemployment rate in the state.
Dillon County had an unemployment rate of 2.7%, the 10th highest in the state.
Marlboro County had an unemployment rate of 2.8%, the 8th highest in the state.
Williamsburg County had an unemployment rate of 2.9%, the 7th highest in the state.
The three counties with the highest unemployment rate are Bamberg (4.3%), Allendale (3.8%), and Orangeburg (3.7%).
