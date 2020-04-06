MULLINS, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday morning incident where a man was found dead on Hendley Court in Mullins.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson called it an apparent homicide. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was called to process the crime scene.
Richardson said the body was sent to MUSC for an autopsy and is waiting to contact family before releasing a name.
