MARION, S.C. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a person connected to an attempted armed robbery Sunday evening at the Dollar General Store on US 501 Business just outside Marion.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said deputies responded to the incident that occurred around 6 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Residents were asked to avoid the area of Highway 501 and Summit Place due to the investigation continues with a heavy presence of law enforcement for the next few hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call 843-423-8216 or Crime-stoppers of the Pee Dee 1-888-274-6372.
