MARION, S.C. -- The Marion County School District announced graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 on Monday.
Each of the district’s high schools will hold an outdoor, in-person ceremony to honor and celebrate their graduating class of 2020.
Mullins High will hold their graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at Auctioneer Stadium. Marion High will hold their ceremony on Friday, June 5 at 9 a.m. at Fox Field.
“We thank everyone who assisted our graduates along their educational journey, are profoundly proud of them and their accomplishments and we look forward to each of them walking across the stage and receiving their well-deserved South Carolina High School Diploma," Marion County School District Superintendent Dr. Kandace Bethea said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all district graduations will adhere to current health and safety guidelines as well as the recommendations provided by the S.C. State Department of Education (SDE). School districts have been given special provisions by the Governor’s Office to hold these momentous ceremonies.
The guidelines listed below have been established in an effort to keep our staff, students and family safe and will be strictly enforced:
All graduates will receive two tickets for guests, as recommended by the SC Department of Education.
All graduates and attendees must wear masks for stadium entry.
Social distancing of six feet will be used at all times with no physical contact between graduates or attendees.
Each attendee will be required to sit in pre-marked seating areas that will be six inches apart in the stands.
Ceremonies are not expected to exceed 75 minutes.
Restrooms will not be available during graduation ceremonies.
Sanitizer stations will be available at the stadiums.
The graduation will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend.
In the event of inclement weather, the graduations will be held as follows:
Marion High, Saturday, June 6 at 9 a.m. and Mullins High, Tuesday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
More detailed information will be provided to graduates and their families in regards to protocols such as arrival times, health checks, masks, traffic flow, dress code, etc. The district also reminds parents and students that plans may change in response to any unforeseen directives from the SDE or the governor’s office.
