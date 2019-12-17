MARION, S.C. -- A Marion County Sheriff's deputy died in a single vehicle crash while he was responding to a call.
In a Facebook post the Marion County Sheriff's Office identified him as PFC Michael Shawn Latu -- the department's 2018 Deputy of the Year as well as Patrolman of the Year.
Latu died when, at about 1:05 a.m., his 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe cruiser ran off the right side of the road and into a bridge support near the US 76/US0501 Bypass interchange, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
"'Mike' was quiet with a genius level IQ. He was the workhorse of the department and was always eager to help. Mike's career began as a 911 Dispatch Operator for Marion County in November 2012, and joined the Sheriff's Office in January 2015," the agency wrote it its Facebook post. "The void left by our brother will never be filled. We ask for your prayers of comfort during this time, not only for his family but for his 'blue' family as well."
Latu's body was escorted to the Medical University of South Carolina by Marion County deputies with assistance by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Charleston Police Department, Mount Pleasant Police, and the Department of Public Safety, according to the agency's Facebook page.
An autopsy will be performed.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol and it's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.