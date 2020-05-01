MARION, S.C. – Rev. Larry Williams and the Healing Soldiers of War Ministry unloaded supplies in a donation to more than a dozen first responder agencies outside Tabernacle of God Ministries Friday.
Williams said 332 kits were given in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We honor our first responders here and around the world,” he said. “It comes from the heart of our community and we can’t say thank you enough for the jobs that you guys continue to do.”
Williams called it an appreciation event for the emergency responders and said he was concerned.
The kits will include gloves, face masks, a face protected covering invented by Rev. Williams, tooth brush, LED keychain, hand sanitizer and a book of inspirational readings. Packages also feature food, beverages and cleaning supplies.
Supplies were donated to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County EMS, Marion Police Department, Mullins Police Department, Dillon County EMS, Marlboro County Sheriff Department, city of Marion Fire Department, Latta Police Department, Maxton Police Department (NC), Red Spring Police Department (NC) Rowland Police Department and Duke Energy.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said he was thankful for emergency responders for their work and organization along with Tabernacle of God Ministries for their generosity.
“This virus that we’re dealing with and this pandemic is very large but the God I serve is much larger,” he said. “I want to thank you for standing with us at this time during this time and providing theses kits as a resource for us and it won’t be forgotten.”
Sen. Kent Williams said he appreciated the service the group provides to citizens.
“I think it is very noble of each and every one of you willing who are willing to put your lives on the line to save others,” he said. “We call you when there is a crisis and you always respond. We appreciate that.”
Rep. Lucas Atkinson said first responders have been consistently on the job for the community.
“These last four or five years have been real tough of them with the hurricanes, the flooding and now this virus,” he said. “They’re on the frontline and I appreciate all of their hard-work and for what they do in the community.”
Rev. Williams said the ministry wanted to be able to share what they had.
“I feel like that this is our job as a church,” he said. “We’re also the front line. I feel good about what we’re doing because we represent our community.”
