FLORENCE, S.C. – Officer elections in the Julian D. Dusenbury Detachment #410 of the Marine Corps League are scheduled for Tuesday.
Nominations as of last week for officers include Leslie Gregg Sr. for commandant, Thomas Robinson Jr. and James Anderson for vice commandant and Anthony Burgess for judge advocate.
Nominations for appointed officers include Henry King Jr. for pay master, Charlene Keatling for communications secretary, Judy Jones for secretary, William Garner for one year trustee and Jerry Vann for sergeant at arms.
There are no nominations for two- or three-year trustee or service officer.
The elected officers will be installed on April 14.
The Florence detachment meets on the second Tuesday of every month at 2220 West Jody Road.
