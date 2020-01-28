FLORENCE, S.C. – Former S.C. gubernatorial candidate Marguerite Willis of Florence has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.
The Biden campaign announced the endorsement Tuesday morning.
“Senator Harris was a critical voice in this race, and we owe her a great deal of gratitude, but it is time for us to unite around one candidate — one candidate who can beat Donald Trump,” Willis said in a news release. “There are a lot of great ideas in this primary, but we need more than ideas — we need results. Figuratively, my house is on fire right now. And, I don’t need a full remodel or even new furniture while it continues to burn. I need someone who can put the fire out. Our country is torn apart and we need a president who can stop the burning and heal."
Willis previously endorsed Sen. Kamala Harris from California in the race. Harris subsequently dropped out.
She added that's what she saw in Biden.
"Joe often says that character is on the ballot this year, and I couldn’t agree more,' Willis continued. "We are known by the company we keep, and Joe is the right person at such a critical moment.”
Willis is the wife of former Florence Mayor Frank Willis.
Biden was previously endorsed by Williamsburg County Councilmen Jonathan “Joe” Miller, Eddie Woods Jr. and Torrance Wilson, Dillon County Councilman Archie Scott and former Williamsburg County Councilman W.B. Wilson.
He was also previously endorsed by S.C. Rep. Robert Williams from Darlington and Florence counties and Florence County Councilman Alphonso “Al” Bradley.
Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama.
Prior to being elected vice president, Biden served as a U.S. senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2009. A native of Scranton, Pennsylvania, Biden moved with his family to Delaware at age 10. He passed the bar in 1969 and became a member of the New Castle County Council in 1970, serving in that role until he was elected to the Senate.
Biden attended the University of Delaware — he double majored in history and political science — and the Syracuse University College of Law.
