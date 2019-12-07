FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence marked World Aids Day Saturday with a gathering in the family life center of Central United Methodist Church and a walk along Cheves, Warley, Evans and Irby streets. The walk was preceded by the drum line of one Pee Dee high school and followed by the marching band of a second.
During the gathering attendees heard words of encouragement from those who have HIV/AIDS and health professionals who are fighting the epidemic. They also got in a bit of Zumba and wrapped up with lunch.
The walk was led by West Florence High School's marching band drum line while Darlington High School's marching band brought up the rear.
"Today we stand here with those who have AIDS and those who have gone on," said Pamela Brantley with HopeHealth. Brantley helped organize the event.
The message to take away from the event, Brantley said, is to let people know that there is life after diagnosis.
"We walk for those who can't walk and for those who can," Brantley said.
"A diagnosis doesn't dictate who you are. It just indicates what you're going through," said James McCallum, one of the speakers at Saturday's event.
McCallum, who has HIV, said he wanted to work to help people do something about their diagnoses.
"Help people live instead of die," McCallum said.
Dr. Rishika Motiani, an infectious disease specialist at HopeHealth, said that overall rates of HIV/AIDS and other STDs are on the increase in South Carolina as well as in the Pee Dee.
Montiani said that there are drugs that can prevent a person from catching HIV but other forms of prevention were preferable — like condoms or abstinence.
"Prevention is always better than cure," Montiani said.
