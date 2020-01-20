PAMPLICO, S.C. – On a brisk Monday morning, more than 50 marchers in Pamplico commemorated the birth of civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The march went from the Maxwell Baptist Church along River Road to East First Street to Trade Street to East Main Street, where it ended at the Gibbs Community Center, located at the former Hannah-Pamplico Middle School.
The marchers stopped in front of the Pamplico Town Hall, where an excerpt of King's "I Have a Dream" speech was read. After the speech, marchers began to sing "We shall overcome." Some marchers sang from there until the Gibbs Community Center.
The march was led by the Hannah-Pamplico High School JROTC.
Retired state Sen. Maggie W. Glover was the keynote speaker of the program Monday afternoon at the Gibbs Community Center. She spoke for approximately 30 minutes.
Most of her speech centered around the idea that African-Americans needed to continue to work and fight for King's dream.
At one point, Glover discussed the purchasing power of African-Americans. She asked a member of the audience to look-up the number. It was $1.3 trillion in 2019.
Glover, however, said most of that was going to purchase things that did not retain value. She used the examples of hair care products for females and expensive shoes for men. She also mentioned the purchase of liquor – Crown Royal and Henessey – and new cars.
"A $60,000 car parked in front of a singlewide," Glover said. "Stop it!"
Glover also used the example of the Polo Ralph Lauren brand. She said she had seen an interview with the founder of the brand, and he was wearing a K-Mart shirt in the interview.
"But we're polo guys," Glover said.
She added that African-Americans need to invest in things that retain their value or grow in value over time, such as stocks and land.
Glover used the example of a car to contrast. She said a car depreciates the moment in leaves the lot and continues to lose value over time.
Glover, a Democrat, has three "firsts' in South Carolina history. She was the first African-American woman elected to the Florence One Schools board; she was the first African-American woman elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in Congressional District 6, and she was the first African-American woman elected to the South Carolina Senate.
There was also a program scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday evening at the Trinity AME Church, located at 1102 Blackstreet Road in Pamplico.
Jan. 20 is the 2020 date of the commemoration of the birth of King, a nonviolent activist leader in the Civil Rights movement. King was born on Jan. 15, 1929, but the holiday is celebrated on the third Monday of January to keep with a 1968 act establishing certain federal holidays (Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, and Veterans’ Day) on Mondays. The holiday was added to the federal calendar by President Ronald Reagan in 1983.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964 for his efforts in battling racial inequality with non-violent methods. He was a leader of the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955, the first president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, led struggles against segregation in Albany, Georgia, and Birmingham, Alabama, and organized the 1963 March on Washington. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech during the march. He was assassinated by James Earl Ray in 1968 in Memphis, Tenn.
