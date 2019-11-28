FLORENCE, S.C. — A handful of volunteers busily prepared Thanksgiving dinner in the kitchen of Manna House while others sat in the dining room to receive a pep talk from minister Pride Peterson of Florence's Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.
Daphine Tedder, executive director, made sure organization, purpose and direction were maintained as volunteers put the finishing touches on dinners, poured iced tea and prepared to serve.
Maggie Mack said she and other volunteers started out at 6:30 a.m. Thursday with a goal to feed at least 150 people and hoped to feed 200.
Mack helped prepare the meal of mac and cheese, collards, yams, turkey and dressing, ham and cake.
"I watch these ladies cook; they do all the hard work. I do the simple stuff, clean up and carry out the garbage," said Bryant Stokes, one of the volunteers and a key player in a new program aimed at feeding those in need.
"Daphine and I have started a program this week called hunters feeding the homeless," Stoke said.
Stokes said the plan is to have hunters donate their deer through 301 Deer and Wild Hog Processing, which will prepare the meat for the kitchen.
"It's going to be a great opportunity for everybody to help. Hopefully get enough hamburger and sausage to last throughout the spring into summer," Stokes said.
The program is sponsored by Stokes Eye Clinic, Ed Smith Insurance Agency, 301 Deer and Wild Hog Processing and LCW Outdoors, Stokes said.
"We're looking forward to being able to provide lots of venison for the homeless," Stokes said.
Information on the program can be found on Uncle B's Outdoors' Facebook page or 301 Deer and Wild Hog Processing's Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.