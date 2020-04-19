FLORENCE, S.C. — The Manna House is committed to serving the community for years to come.
Missy Worthington, a member of the organization's board of directors, confirmed last week that the organization would be back to serving at previous levels as soon as it is allowed to again.
She said Manna House also continues to operate its food bank from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays during the COVID-19 shutdowns.
"In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and Gov. [Henry] McMaster, the Manna House suspended our breakfast and lunch schedule," said Daphne Tedder, executive director. "Manna House's top priority is the health and well-being of our clients, volunteers and staff."
The city of Florence recently discussed a potential reallocation of funding from the Manna House to My Brother's Keeper should the Manna House have financial troubles.
"After reading the April 14th issue of the Florence Morning News, we were surprised to learn that our funding from the city of Florence could be in jeopardy," Tedder said.
"Our position is that it would be unfortunate if our funding was rescinded while we are in compliance with the guidelines associated with the response to this global pandemic."
