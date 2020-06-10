FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person they want to talk to in connection with the Wednesday robbery of First Bank at 2170 West Evans Street.
In the 11:27 a.m. robbery a black man walked into the bank and demanded money, according to a release from the Florence Police Department. No weapon was shown but the suspect may have been armed.
The suspect was wearing a blue crew neck t-shirt, high visibility yellow safety vest, khaki or light colored shorts and a black or dark colored surgical style mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
