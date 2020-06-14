PAMPLICO, S.C. – The person who died Friday night in a single-vehicle accident in Pamplico has been identified.
The driver was James Edward Miles Sr., 63, of Pamplico, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Saturday night.
The 9:05 p.m. crash happened on Treehaven Road when a 1998 Toyota 4Runner ran off the road and overturned, said Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Miles was the only occupant of the SUV, Collins said. It is unclear if the driver had on a seat belt at the time of the crash, he said.
The crash remains under investigation, Collins said.
