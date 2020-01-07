FLORENCE, S.C. – A Florida man charged with murder with the Sunday shooting death of a Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer will remain in custody pending a bond hearing before a state circuit court judge.
James Edward Bell, 37, stood silently Tuesday morning as he was arraigned before Florence County Magistrate Belinda Timmons as she deferred all charges against him to the circuit court judge.
"A bond will not be set today. The only thing I'm going over is what you're charged with, and the date you will appear in court will be April 30 at 9 a.m. and also June 15, and that will also be at 9 a.m.," Timmons told Bell as she outlined the charges he faces.
"You have to go to appear before a circuit court judge, and that judge will, at that time, set bond.
"The family, at that point, whenever Mr. Bell has a bond, and victims, that's when it is very important you appear in court, because at that point he may get out. At this point he will not be released," Timmons told family members and victims who lined the back wall of the courtroom.
Bell is charged by SLED agents with murder, discharging of a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, all in connection with the death of Jackson Ryan Winkeler.
Bell also is charged by the Florence County Sheriff's Office with the armed robbery of the Petro Stopping Center, a truck stop on TV Road at the Interstate 95 interchange.
Timmons explained the procedure to family members, victims and Bell as she conducted the hearing, which ran for about 10 minutes.
Timmons also alluded to a lengthy criminal history but didn't provide any specifics.
Bell was escorted into the hearing by a cadre of sheriff's deputies who joined approximately a dozen law enforcement officers who were on hand in the courtroom for the hearing.
Bell wasn't represented by an attorney at the arraignment but could have a public defender appointed to him should he qualify for one.
"This individual is not out on bail, not out on the streets, and that's a good thing," said the Rev. James Orr, pastor of Pyerian Baptist Church in Latta. "Of course, the process of justice will have to take care of itself."
Orr, who ministers at the family's church, spoke on behalf of the family at a press conference following the bond hearing.
Orr said Winkeler had a calling to serve and had just helped an "elderly" airport passenger prior to making the traffic stop on Bell.
"This was a young man who loved serving his community," Orr said.
"Jackson had so much ahead of him. He had a life-long dream of law enforcement. He had just passed his law enforcement exam and was just getting ready to go to the police academy."
"He has family and friends all in law enforcement, and it's been a big part of his life."
Winkeler loved to spend time with his family, especially his 4-year-old nephew – a child that Orr said his wife babysits regularly.
"Uncle Jackson was just the world to him," Orr said. "They spent all that time together, and it just hasn't sunk in to him yet that Uncle Jackson's not home anymore.
"They are crushed, obviously," Orr said of the family.
"They are in complete shock, and their world is falling in around them. Unfortunately they've gone through a tragedy like this before. In 2001, their oldest son was killed in a tragic car accident.
"That event was bad enough. The circumstances around this event are so much worse.
"I've been with the family for the past two days and was with his father for a few moments this morning. Of course, we're praying for the family, and we're also praying for this man," Orr said, referring to Bell.
It's a shame with anybody that life is turned into a path that leads to a lifetime criminal record, Orr said.
"We know our savior Christ brings redemption, and it's possible for anyone. Even those who put him on the cross, Christ prayed for them as well, so we're praying for this man."
Orr said that the tight-knit church family will draw together and "love on" the family.
"Nobody is ever going to understand exactly why this happened," Orr said. "Our prayers are not in vain. Jackson's life was not in vain. Even as tragic as it was, Jackson's death will not be in vain. It will motivate and remind others to continue to fight for good in this world."
