DARLINGTON, S.C. – A man was charged with attempted murder following a shooting Saturday night in Darlington.
The victim is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the Darlington Police Department.
Deshawn Mautese Goins, 28, is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center in Darlington. He also has been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The incident happened at approximately 10 p.m. Darlington police responded to a call of a shot fired on Tedder Street and Pearl Street. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Goins was located and placed into custody with the assistance of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to the detention center without incident.
The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact the police department at 843-398-4026.
