Malvarosa joins HopeHealth

FLORENCE, S.C. – Paul Malvarosa, LMHC, LPC, a licensed professional counselor, has joined HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence.
Malvarosa obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in psychology with a concentration in human services from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburg, New York, and his Masters in Mental Health Counseling from Long Island University in Westchester, New York.
He has special interest in mood disorders, anxiety disorders, trauma exposure, personality disorders and addiction.
HopeHealth is one of 23 nonprofit, federally qualified health centers in South Carolina, providing affordable health care services to individuals in Florence, Clarendon and Williamsburg Counties and infectious diseases services in Aiken, Clarendon, Florence, Orangeburg and Williamsburg Counties. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.
