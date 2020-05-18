HARTSVILLE, S.C. — State Sen. Gerald Malloy and South Carolina House Speaker Jay Lucas helped bring COVID-19 testing to their hometown Monday morning.
The Medical University of South Carolina conducted free COVID-19 testing in Hartsville at the T.B. Thomas Sports Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday after the South Carolina General Assembly approved $35 million in funds for testing statewide last week.
“Widespread testing of COVID-19 is critical to identify and treat infected individuals in order to prevent its spread," Malloy said. "Accurate diagnosis of those infected is the cornerstone of our ability to make the best healthcare decisions for the individual and for Darlington County. Additionally, it helps frontline health care workers to be able to plan, prepare, and respond more effectively. We are going to be aggressive in Darlington County to protect our citizens and return our county to its role of being an economic leader in the Pee Dee area.”
Malloy, a Democrat representing Senate District 29, has served since Nov. 5, 2002.
“Securing access to testing in smaller and rural communities across the state has remained my top priority,” Lucas said. “I am gratified that MUSC offered free COVID-19 testing in my hometown of Hartsville, as extensive testing is key to defeating this virus. I am confident that today marks a significant step in the right direction toward recovery and a return to normalcy.”
Lucas, a Republican representing House District 65, has been the speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives since 2014. He has represented the district since 1999.
