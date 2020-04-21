FLORENCE, S.C. — Three Pee Dee residents have been appointed to the advisory committee tasked with reopening South Carolina's economy.
Gov. Henry D. McMaster announced late Monday evening that state Sen. Gerald Malloy of Hartsville, Francis Marion University President Fred Carter, and McCall Farms co-owner Henry Swink were named to the AccelerateSC advisory committee.
Malloy is one of the three senators tasked with advising on the resource response along with Sens. Tom Davis of Beaufort and Ross Turner of Greenville.
“These three senators have knowledge in business, regulatory and tourism,” said Senate President Harvey Peeler. “They are prepared to work with the governor and his advisory team to revitalize our economy while protecting our citizens’ health. I, like most South Carolinians, hope that our state can be back at full speed soon.”
Malloy said it was an honor to be nominated by Peeler.
He added that he hoped this novel situation was a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. Malloy also called for the committee to listen to the experts and heed their recommendations for the safety of the public. Malloy also said that the committee needed consider several facts including that there are a lot of sick people and people that have lost their lives to COVID-19, that there are still unsettled scientific questions to answer, and that there have been a lot of heroes in the state including grocery store workers, first responders, and healthcare providers.
He also called for more testing of South Carolina residents before and after the virus.
Both Davis and Turner are Republicans, meaning Malloy is the only Democrat nominated by the Senate president to serve as an advisor.
Carter will serve on the governance portion of the committee.
Swink will serve on the response portion of the committee.
AccelerateSC is tasked with consideration of and recommendation of economic revitalization plans for the state. James Burns, a Columbia lawyer at Nelson Mullins, will coordinate the committee.
The plans will be considered and evaluated in five areas: response, protection, governance, resources, and information.
The response group will target issues like workforce capacity and re-entry, critical industries, capital requirements, regulatory issues, and supply chain problems. They are tasked with advising the governor on immediate and future actions to reopen the state's economy.
The protection group will work to identify protective and preventative strategies to prevent an acceleration of the number of cases as the state re-opens.
The governance group will work to identify challenges faced by governmental agencies.
The resource group will work to identify the most efficient ways to address the state's needs with relief funding.
The information group will work to provide information to the public.
Each of the five areas will be coordinated by a state agency. The state agencies tasked are the department of commerce for response, the department of health and environmental control for protection, the executive office of the governor for governance, the executive budget office of the department of administration for resources, and the department of administration for information.
The department of commerce will be assisted by the department of parks, recreation and tourism, the department of revenue, the department of insurance, the department of employment and workforce, the department of agriculture, the department of education, the bureau of economic advisors, the South Carolina Ports Authority, and the executive budget office.
The department of health and environmental control will be assisted by Francis Marion University, the department of health and human services, the department of labor, licensing and regulation, the department of alcohol and other drug abuse services, the department of social services, the department of disabilities and special needs, the department of mental health, the emergency management division, the commission for minority affairs, the human affairs commission, the department of aging, the Medical University of South Carolina, South Carolina State University, the University of South Carolina, and Clemson University.
The executive office of the governor will be assisted by the the department of labor, licensing and regulation, the state law enforcement division, the department of public safety, the department of education, the commission on higher education, and the technical college system.
The resource group will be advised by six members of the South Carolina General Assembly: three House members recommended by Speaker of the House James H. "Jay" Lucas and three Senators recommended by Senate President Harvey Peeler.
The department of administration will be assisted by all state agencies according to an announcement from the governor's office.
The advisory committee is scheduled to meet Thursday. Presumably the committee will meet via telephonic or other electronic means as McMaster has not yet lifted the state's prohibitions on the number of people allowed to gather together and such a large group would be difficult to place in a single location that would allow for the establishment and maintenance of social distancing requirements. According to the announcement, formal committee activities are expected to last no longer than 30 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.