FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Mailroom Barber Co. hair studio in downtown Florence downtown has joined the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
The company is expanding and is expected to soon cut the ribbon for their West Palmetto Street location, which will be more of a barber shop.
The downtown location at 116-B S. Irby St.will be a full-service hair salon and cosmetology studio.
The company also is going to open a shop in Taylors in Upstate South Carolina.
