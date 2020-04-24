FLORENCE, S.C. – Magnolia Mall will open Saturday with limited hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. after being closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
As a measure to continue social distancing and other safety precautions, the only entrance available for customers will be the main entrance, between Old Navy and Ruby Tuesday. Until further notice, hours will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Given the limited occupancy allowance, the mall will temporarily enforce a parental escort policy.
Mackenzie Webb, general manager at Magnolia Mall, said they are open to the possibility of senior hours but would first like to see what the traffic flow is like before making that decision.
She said they have done their best to support the tenants at the mall during this difficult time through their shop local initiative and their employ interest data base.
“We know it has been difficult for our retailers without robust ecommerce platforms and distributions options,” Webb said.
PREIT announced the reopening of Magnolia Mall on Friday as part of its recovery plan.
According to a release sent out by PREIT, efforts to ensure the safety of Magnolia Mall employees, customers and all others visiting the mall, it has carefully reviewed policies and procedures and thoroughly cleaned all of its facilities during their closure periods using CDC recommended disinfectant.
“As we begin to re-open, we are removing common area furniture, common area elements where we cannot enforce social distancing, closing play areas and eliminating food court seating,” the release stated. “PREIT and its service providers have stablished a rigorous cleaning and sanitizing schedule, particularly high touch surfaces.’
It said housekeeping, maintenance and security staff will follow CDC and state health guidelines, and are required to wear masks and gloves when working in the facilities.
Guideline recommendations for shoppers and tenants are: limiting customer entrance to the main entrance, limiting hours and enforcing a parental escort policy.
In order to comply with state requirements, access and occupancy loads will be limited
PREIT has taken a number of actions to promote the livelihood of its stakeholders, states the release.
PREIT has created a job portal to collect contact information from interested candidates to facilitate the re-hiring process for tenants and stimulate local job growth.
It has designated parking stalls for Buy Online Pickup orders for customers that wish to shop their favorite merchants from a safe distance. Retailers are encouraged to utilize this service.
PREIT has launched a Shop Local website that supports the ecommerce platforms of all of the local and regional tenants in its portfolio.
Webb said, “We are glad to provide a safe platform for our tenants to get back to business and store staff to get back to work.”
Webb said the following website is provided to keep the public informed of stores that are open. Visit: https://shopmagnoliamall.com/recovery.
“As we learn of tenant openings, we will update this site,” Webb said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.