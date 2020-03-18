FLORENCE, S.C. — The Magnolia Mall is operating under new temporary hours.
The mall announced its hours in a Facebook post Tuesday evening.
The new hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Morning News reached out to Magnolia Mall for comment, but a manager was unable to answer any questions regarding the modified hours.
Several stores have temporarily closed with messages concerning their customers’ safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Belk, H&M, Victoria’s Secret and Foot Locker are just a few of the stores that are closed temporarily.
Very few shoppers walked through the mall Wednesday afternoon to some stores and food court restaurants that remain open. Shoppers were still able to eat their food in the food court.
The Morning News reached out to several store managers for comment, but none was able to provide comments.
